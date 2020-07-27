Firestone Capital Management Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,137,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $30,069,000.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,608. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

