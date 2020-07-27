Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.60

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 50449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

FNLPF has been the topic of several research reports. Panmure Gordon raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

