Fresnillo’s (FNLPF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. 50,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,323. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.18.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Analyst Recommendations for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit