Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. 382,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,096. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,557,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,547,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,832,000 after purchasing an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,886,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,691,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

