Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 17,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.43. 3,701,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

