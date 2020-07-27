Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $363,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,010,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,228. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

