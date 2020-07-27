Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,937. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.46 and a fifty-two week high of $248.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

