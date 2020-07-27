Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $448,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,020,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in American Express by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

