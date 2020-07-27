Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus decreased their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,950. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

