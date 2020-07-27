Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.64.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.46. 6,713,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,670,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

