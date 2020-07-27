Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $2.91 on Monday, hitting $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

