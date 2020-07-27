Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.65. 2,155,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $174.27 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.