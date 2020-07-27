Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Xylem stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.26. 935,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.