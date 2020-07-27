Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.61. 204,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTC. Mizuho decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.