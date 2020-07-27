Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 451.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,160 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13,760.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 812,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $40,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.45. 1,240,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERN. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

