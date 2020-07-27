Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 340 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 559.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.30. 1,172,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,898. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

