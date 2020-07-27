Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 536 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $33,242,788. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

Shares of BLK traded up $4.71 on Monday, reaching $575.33. 618,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,445. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

