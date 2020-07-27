Fulcrum Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.86. 18,952,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,382,039. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

