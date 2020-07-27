Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 10,226,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,339,597. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAP will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

