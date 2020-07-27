Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

