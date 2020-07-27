Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

