Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 39.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.69. 2,423,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,009. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

