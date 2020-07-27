Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 92.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 16,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.12. 2,788,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

