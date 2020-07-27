Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 149,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 27,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $266,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

