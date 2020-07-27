GoByte Market Cap Tops $236,606.56 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $236,606.56 and approximately $9,523.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012768 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

