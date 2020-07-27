Gorman-Rupp Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRC)

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GRC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,701. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

