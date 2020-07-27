Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Position Increased by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies makes up about 5.5% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 0.14% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 116,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at $644,110.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:GBX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.67. 438,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $872.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

