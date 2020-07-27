Harleysville Financial Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th.

Harleysville Financial stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. Harleysville Financial has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harleysville Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.