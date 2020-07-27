Heard Capital LLC Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 9.7% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.31. 1,417,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,419. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

