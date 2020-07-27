Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.76. 3,378,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

