Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Issue $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

HUBB stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.95. 246,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,884. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

