Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Receives C$5.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 846,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,686. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$365.64 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

