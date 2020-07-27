Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

H traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,633. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 87,373 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

