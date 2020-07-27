I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Up 8.9%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s share price rose 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $29.71, approximately 351,723 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 200,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

BDTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

