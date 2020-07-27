ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Has $1.26 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA reduced its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the period. ACCO Brands makes up approximately 6.6% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 0.19% of ACCO Brands worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,320. The firm has a market cap of $648.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.