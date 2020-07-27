ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Has $915,000 Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA decreased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,110 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT makes up about 4.8% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 146,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. 299,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Global Medical REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

