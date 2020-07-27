ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Reduces Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA reduced its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 88.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609,353 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises 8.0% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $14,916,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $17,175,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,539,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 195,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 167,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. 7,464,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,560,928. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

