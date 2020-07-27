ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Sells 294,915 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294,915 shares during the period. Paratek Pharmaceuticals makes up about 4.2% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 0.35% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 443,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,757. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.85.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 542,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,341.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

