ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Takes $909,000 Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Bunge makes up 4.8% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,378,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,809,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bunge by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bunge by 17.9% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after acquiring an additional 369,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bunge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 1,036,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

