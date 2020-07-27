Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) rose 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 24,187,240 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 6,233,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

NTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 61,948.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,733 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Intec Pharma worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

