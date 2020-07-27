Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 465,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.63. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

