Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,412,000 after acquiring an additional 501,543 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.54. 2,946,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

