Internet Node Token (INT) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Internet Node Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Node Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Allcoin, CoinEgg and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Node Token Profile

INT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet Node Token’s official website is intchain.io

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Node Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Node Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

