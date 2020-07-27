Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,414 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 511.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,469,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

