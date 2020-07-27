iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $33,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 301,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

