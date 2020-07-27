iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.66. The stock had a trading volume of 246,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

