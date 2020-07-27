iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,821,000 after purchasing an additional 595,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $289,425,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,684. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $222.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

