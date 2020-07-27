Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

ITRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 303,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,961. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44. Analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

