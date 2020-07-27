John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,436 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 28.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PDT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. 131,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,011. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

