KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.
AVY traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.86. 1,203,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09.
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after acquiring an additional 586,042 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,292,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 683.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.