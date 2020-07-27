KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

AVY traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.86. 1,203,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after acquiring an additional 586,042 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,292,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 683.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

